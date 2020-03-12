Malaika Arora doesn’t pose for paps as she frantically runs inside the gym & we wonder if she is running late

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Malaika Arora is seen running inside the gym making us wonder what’s up with her; WATCH

One thing is for sure that if you ever want to pap , follow her to the gym because that is one place she visits every day. Notwithstanding the weather, 46-year-old Malaika Arora makes sure to hit the gym, and what is amazing is that Malaika always, patiently, poses for the paparazzi. But looks like, yesterday, Malaika was in a rush because in the video captured by the paparazzi, we see Malaika running inside the gym. In the said video, Malaika Arora is seen quickly posing for the paps and then literally running inside like she is getting late for a class.

While often Malaika Arora works out solo in the gym, sometimes, sister Amrita Arora and BFF, Seema Khan, accompanies her. Talking about her personal life, it was last year in June that Malaika made her relationship official with beau as she posted a loved-up photo on Instagram and penned a heartfelt birthday note for Arjun as she wrote, “Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always!...”

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently seen as a judge on dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Check out the video wherein Malaika Arora is seen running inside the gym:



