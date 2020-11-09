Malaika Arora drops glimpses of her 'baby' Arhaan Khan's birthday bash; Amrita wishes him with cute pics

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan has turned 18 today. On his birthday, Malaika took to social media to share a sneak peek of her son's birthday bash with her pet dog Casper.

Actors and Arbaaz Khan's son, is celebrating his 18th birthday today and on his special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media for him. Malaika too dotes on her son and often drops cute photos of her 'baby' on social media. The diva loves to spend time with him and amid the lockdown too, Malaika shared several photos of her shenanigans at home with him and pet dog Casper. Now, on his 18th birthday, Malaika shared glimpses of the celebration with Casper and Arhaan and well, it will leave you excited.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared photos of the decor for Arhaan's 18th birthday bash. Not just this, she shared a cute photo of her pet dog Casper who seemed all excited about 'bhaiyya's birthday.' In one of the photos, we could see a big signboard that was lit up that read, "Arhaan's #18." In another, we could see lights that were in the shape of number 18 kept on a table. The gorgeous star wished her son in the most adorable way as she shared a sneak peek from the celebrations.

Not just this, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora also shared cute throwback photos of Arhaan as she wished her nephew on his special day. From his childhood photo to current ones, Amrita flooded Instagram with cute photos of Arhaan as she also congratulated Malaika and Arbaaz.

Take a look at Malaika and Amrita's posts for Arhaan Khan:

A few days back, Malaika even shared a cute photo of Arhaan and her pet dog Casper chilling with each other at home on her social media handle. The gorgeous star dotes on her son and never fails to express her love in the most adorable way. While we wait for more photos from the bash, wishes have been coming in on social media for Arhaan.

Also Read|Malaika Arora is all hearts for son Arhaan Khan and their pet dog as they spend time together; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×