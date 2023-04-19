Malaika Arora drops loved-up pics with Arjun Kapoor from Scotland; Sussanne Khan says 'love you both'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often dish out couple goals on social media as they keep treating fans with their mushy pictures. When it comes to fashion too, the duo never fails to make a statement whenever they step out in the city. Currently, Arjun and Malaika are busy holidaying together and they have been sharing glimpses of their trip with fans. On Tuesday night, Malaika took to Instagram and dropped loved-up pictures with Arjun from Scotland.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora look all things adorable in new pics

Arjun and Malaika jetted off to Germany earlier and kickstarted their trip. Now, they have moved to Scotland and enjoying the cold and cozy weather. Malaika dropped three pictures with her beau in which they are seen sporting winter jackets. They are seen posing romantically with a beautiful backdrop. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "All warm n cozy. that’s how I feel around you …@arjunkapoor." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Sussanne Khan was seen reacting to them. She commented, "love u both tog!" Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wrote, "That's the way it's MEANT TO BE." Anusha Dandekar dropped red heart emojis. Even fans were all heart for them. A fan wrote, "My favourite love birds." Another fan wrote, "Love you both."

Meanwhile, Malaika recently opened up about her wedding plans with Arjun. While speaking to Brides Today, she said, "I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready."

