Malaika Arora drops NSFW photo of her ‘very own lazy boy’ Arjun Kapoor; PIC goes viral

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often shelling out major relationship goals! From their romantic, love-filled pictures together to their social media PDA, they never fail to shower love on each other on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for a couple of years now, and ever since they made their relationship Insta-official in 2019, they frequently post mushy, romantic pictures with each other. Recently, Malaika Arora took social media by storm after she dropped a semi-nude picture of her beau Arjun Kapoor on Instagram.

Malaika Arora drops NSFW picture of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to post a black-and-white picture, in which Arjun Kapoor is seen posing with no clothes on, while covering his modesty with a cushion placed in the front. In the monochromatic picture, he is seen on the couch, stretching out with his arms and legs. Arjun is seen flaunting his chiseled physique, and the picture has left their fans in surprise. Sharing the NSFW picture on her Instagram story, Malaika wrote, “#iykyk,” and ‘My very own lazy boy….” In the caption. Arjun also re-shared the picture on his story with a heart emoji. Take a look at the picture below!

Malaika Arora on her plans to make a family with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never shy away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. Last month, in an interview with Brides Today, Malaika Arora said that she is someone who ‘revels and thrives in love’. She said that she believes in the institution of marriage, love and companionship.

Speaking about what she is looking forward to in her personal life, Malaika said, “I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

