Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN memories of ‘baby boy’ Arhaan with her & Arbaaz Khan; WATCH

Malaika Arora wished her son Arhaan on his 18th birthday in the most endearing way. She posted some amazing pictures and video on her social media.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: November 9, 2020 01:44 pm
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan turns a year older today, and on his special day, wishes have been pouring in on social media. The birthday boy’s doting mom made sure to make Arhaan’s 18 birthday memorable. On the occasion of her baby boy’s birthday, Malaika has shared a stunning picture with son on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she also posted a beautiful video which has a lot of Arhaan’s adorable pictures from his childhood days. Interestingly, in the video, there was a picture that showed the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl with Arbaaz and son.

Alongside the beautiful video, she wrote, “Our baby boy turns 18, followed by a heart emoji.” The doting mother, who shares a very special bond with her son, posted a photo writing, “All mine.” In the video, we can see Arhaan wrapped in the arms of his mother and growing up with his father, Arbaaz, from being showered with love by his nani and maasi, the video perfectly sums up Arhaan’s life. While sharing a sneak peek from the celebration, the diva had previously shared photos of the decor for Arhaan's 18th birthday bash. She posted a cute photo of her pet dog Casper who seemed all excited about 'bhaiyya's birthday.' In one of the photos, we could see a big sign board that was lit up that read, “Arhaan's #18.”

Our baby boy turns 18

All mine

On a related note, Amrita Arora also shared cute throwback photos of Arhaan as she wished her nephew on his special day. The Kitne Door... Kitne Paas actress flooded her Instagram with cute photos of Arhaan and alongside the pictures she penned a beautiful note. Calling the birthday boy her partner in crime, Amrita wrote, “Our numero uno! My partner in rhyme n crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always,stay handsome,funny,sensitive,annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth,love you big time @iamarhaankhan.”

Credits : Malaika Arora Instagram

