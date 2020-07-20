Malaika Arora embraces the ‘New normal’ as she clicks a morning selfie wearing a mask; See PHOTO

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a selfie as she stepped out wearing a mask; Take a look

has been quarantining at home with her son , and although we sorely miss her going-to-the-gym photos and airport clicks, however, thanks to social media, Malaika makes sure to update her Instafam with her latest photos and workout videos. And today, this 46-year-old warded away our Monday blues after she posted a selfie wearing a mask and while it looks like she is on her way for some work, alongside the photo, Mala wrote, “Let’s do this #newnormal.”

In the said photo, Malaika Arora is seen wearing a black outfit and clicking a selfie. During the lockdown, Malaika Arora has been cooking, working out and obviously, virtually chilling with her girl gang- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor and recently, on beau ’s birthday, Malaika Arora shared a loved-up photo with Arjun and alongside the photo, Malaika called him her ‘Sunshine’. Also, since the shootings for non-fiction shows has started, however, Malaika Arora skipped the shooting for India's Best Dancer, wherein she is seen judging the show and Remo D'Souza stepped into Arora's shoes as Malaika was not too sure about shooting in the current scenario.

A few weeks back, Malaika Arora took to Instagram express a sense of anxiety when WHO had revealed that the Coronavirus was airborne and could stay in air for 8 hours. Reacting to this news, Malaika wrote, “When does this nightmare end?”

