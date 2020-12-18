Malaika Arora is enjoying the festive month of December and her happy picture proves the same; Check it out

Malaika Arora has never failed to impress the fans with her unique social media posts. Meanwhile, check out the latest one shared by her on Instagram.

Malaika Arora loves to keep her fans posted through her social media handle and her timeline is proof. Be it an outing with her BFFs or sharing sans makeup selfies, the diva does it all. As the year is almost on the verge of coming to an end, everyone is making the most out of the last month and the same goes for the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl. As usual, she has used her Instagram account to share her feelings about it.

The actress has shared a picture on her post sometime back with a caption that reads, “Decembering.” Malaika looks stunning in an ivory gold bralette teamed up with a long multi-coloured skirt as can be seen here. She also twirls the outfit while posing for the camera and flashes her beaming smile as usual. The gorgeous beauty ties up her hair into a simple bun and wears a pair of black boots to compliment her outfit. There is no denying that she sets some major fashion goals here for all others.

Check out the picture below:

A few weeks ago, Malaika Arora jetted off to Dharamshala with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and little Taimur. They had gone there to shoot for the upcoming movie featuring Saif and Arjun. Her relationship with the Panipat star has been the talk of the town since the beginning and it continues to be so even now. The two of them have been spotted at various events and occasions together all the while grabbing the attention of the shutterbugs and the onlookers.

Also Read: Malaika Arora wanting to know ‘Who’ Arjun Kapoor is talking about in recent post is every GIRLFRIEND ever; PIC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×