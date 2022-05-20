Malaika Arora enjoys her holiday in Rishikesh with Amrita Arora & mom Joyce Arora; PICS

Maliaka Arora, as we are all aware, has jetted off to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand with her sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce Arora a couple of days back. Her holiday retreat has enabled her to spend quality time with the ones she loves and cares about the most. Malaika Arora has been very active on her Instagram handle and has been sharing her holiday logs with all her followers, through posts and stories. The holiday has helped her followers discover about her poetic side as she has complemented the beautiful posts with some really poetic writing.



Malaika Arora, via her Instagram handle and through her stories, has been sharing stories of nature, monuments and the quality time she is spending with her sister and mother. In her latest story, Malaika Arora is seen wearing an oversized white shirt with a mala in her neck. She looks very relaxed thanks to the holiday retreat she has long been longing for. She is in the midst of nature and it has already started to show its healing effect as she looks fresh and rejuvenated. The holiday shall help her as she takes on her work consignments once she is back to Mumbai from her holiday. Maliaka Arora takes yoga lessons for her industry friends in Mumbai and her reasons for staying fit are her strict workout and diet regime, which she follows very judiciously. Maliaka is regularly papped outside a gym in Santacruz which offers Pilates and simulated altitude training under one roof.

Have a look at the pictures shared by Malaika Arora:

On the personal front, Maliaka Arora is expected to be on the next season of Koffie With Karan along with beau Arjun Kapoor, who is working on a number of movies namely Kuttey, Ek Villain Returns and The Lady Killer. The couple made their relationship public in 2019 and the rumours are rife that the couple will take their relationship to the next level by tying a knot later this year. The power couple have been very open about their relationship and we wish them the very best for their future together.

Follow Pinkvilla for more B-Town news and updates

Also Read|Malaika Arora gets love from beau Arjun Kapoor as the diva features on a magazine cover