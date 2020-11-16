  1. Home
Malaika Arora enjoys sweater weather in Dharamshala as she strikes a pose in her robe and Uggs; See Pic

Malaika Arora revealed what her Monday morning looked like and it will undoubtedly make you desperately wish for a vacation. Check out her photo below.
40869 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora is loving her time in the hills and is making it known to her Instagram family of millions. The fitness enthusiast is soaking in the winter sun in Dharamshala with beau Arjun Kapoor and bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan by her side. Arjun and Saif Ali Khan who have been shooting in Dharamshala for their horror comedy were joined by their partners for the festive Diwali season. The group has been enjoying some fun time and today Malaika began her week on a pleasant note. 

Taking to Instagram, Malaika revealed what her Monday morning looked like and it will undoubtedly make you hope for a vacation. Sharing a picture clicked by her BFF Kareena, Malaika is clearly enjoying the sweater weather as she put on a white robe, a warm brown pair of Uggs and a steaming cup of hot beverage to beat the dipping temperature of Dharamshala. Malaika captioned the snap, "Robe,Ugg’s n a hot cuppa.... my kinda vibe pic theda hai par achaa hai @kareenakapoorkhan." 

Check out the fitness diva's latest photos from Dharamshala: 

Just yesterday, the yoga enthusiast shared a couple of photos of herself strolling the streets of the hill station, presumably snapped by boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She captioned her photos, "The path less travelled....quiet,serene mornings." 

Check it out:

Amidst their Dharamshala stay, a video went viral on social media which shows Saif, Kareena, Malaika, Arjun and Taimur strolling the streets. Click the link below to see the video.   

WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Chav

