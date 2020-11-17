Malaika Arora enjoys winter sun in Dharamshala in a pretty pic and we wonder if Arjun or Kareena clicked it

Malaika Arora is currently in Dharamshala with beau Arjun Kapoor and friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan. The gorgeous star shared a pretty photo on social media while soaking in the sun and left fans wondering about the photographer.

Bollywood star is currently holidaying in Dharamshala with beau , who was shooting at the hill station for his film Bhoot Police. Not just Arjun, even is a part of the film and hence, Kareena Kapoor Khan also joined for a vacay with son Taimur Ali Khan. Now, often, all 4 stars hang out together and share photos on social media. Speaking of this, Malaika took to her social media handle and dropped a gorgeous photo of herself as she chilled in the winter Sun in Dharamshala.

Taking to her Instagram account, Malaika shared a photo in which was seen posing for the camera while she soaked in the sun. Clad in a white turtleneck sweater, Malaika looked radiant under the sun as she enjoyed the beautiful winter morning. With red lipstick and a neat bun, her whole look got elevated. She is seen sporting a watch as she posed for the camera and left everyone thinking about who the photographer was between Arjun and Kareena.

While she shared another photo of the greenery around her, Malaika surely left the internet in awe of her pretty look for the day. In another photo she shared of the leaves, Malaika proclaimed that it was giving her Christmas feels.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Kareena gave fans a sneak peek of Arjun Kapoor's photography skills as he clicked her, Saif, and Taimur. Kareena even credited Arjun in her caption and left fans in awe of them. Meanwhile, a video of Arjun, Malaika, Kareena, Saif, and Taimur is going viral where they are seen walking on the road together. In the video, Taimur is seen shouting, 'no photos.'

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Saif Ali Khan, Taimur for stroll in hills & Arjun Kapoor clicks perfect family pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×