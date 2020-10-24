Malaika Arora feels Arjun Kapoor’s ‘messy hair’ look in monochrome pic is LIT and we couldn’t agree more

: Arjun Kapoor is breaking the internet with his messy hair look and just like everyone else, his ladylove Malaika Arora is also in awe of it.

and head over heels in love with each other and there are no second thoughts about it. After keeping their love affair under the wraps, the love birds have thrown the caution to the wind and are seen grabbing the eyeballs with their mushy romance and social media PDA. Needless to say, the couple never fails to grab the limelight with the love-filled gestures for each other and their sizzling chemistry always leave us wanting for more.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor broke the internet after he shared some new picture of himself. It happened to be a series of monochromatic pics wherein the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor was seen flaunting his messy hair look with a killer smile. He had captioned the images as, “Messy hair, don’t care.” While the netizens were all gaga over his dapper looks, it was his lady love Malaika’s comment on his post that grabbed the eyeballs. Just like everyone else, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was in awe of Arjun’s messy hair look and commented with a fire emoticon. Interestingly, Arjun’s baby sister Anshula Kapoor also seconded Malaika’s comment and replied with a fire and heart emoticon.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s recent pics:

To note, this isn’t the first time that Arjun and Malaika have indulged in social media PDA. Interestingly, as the yummy mummy of Bollywood turned a year older lately, Arjun shared a sweet post for his lady love on her birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday my fool @malaikaaroraofficial.”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor showers birthday love on his 'fool' Malaika Arora as he wishes her with an adorable picture

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×