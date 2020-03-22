Malaika Arora feels safe & relaxed as she follows self quarantine with loved ones amid COVID 19 scare; See PIC

Malaika Arora has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen relaxing in her comfortable indoors amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out the picture.

Just like every other celeb, is strictly adhering to rules in her strict quarantine period. The Coronavirus crisis has adversely hit everyone around the world. PM Narendra called for Janta Curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020, to fight against the situation and the best part is that every Indian citizen has followed it. The Bollywood celebs have also joined hands with government authorities and organizations to spread awareness about COVID-19 and its precautionary measures on social media.a

This is what Malaika has done today through her Instagram post. The Housefull actress has shared a picture in which she can be seen in a completely relaxed mood while being clad in a blue and white t-shirt and loose denim palazzo. She further states in her caption that this is how she spends her time indoors along with her loved ones thereby feeling completely safe. Malaika has nominated a few of her friends including sister Amrita, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others to post a picture like her and continue this chain.

Check out Malaika Arora’s post below:

Numerous other Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, , Kartik Aaryan, , , and many others have tried to spread awareness on social media by speaking about Coronavirus, it’s dangerous consequences and how to prevent it. The production process of films, TV shows, and web shows have been suspended from 19th March to 31st March owing to the COVID-19 scare.

