Malaika Arora fights 'midweek blues' with a blue outfit and her sister Amrita is impressed; See Pic
Malaika Arora might be laying low owing to her fight with COVID-19 but the actress is back with a bang. Malaika has resumed her post as the judge on India's Best Dancer. While we are happy she is back to action, she gave us a treat by sharing a photo on her Instagram. In the picture, Malaika is seen sporting a blue denim outfit paired with a blue sunglass. While sharing the photo, the actress captioned the stunning click as, "Mid-week blues..."
The 46-year-old is definitely helping us leave the midweek blue behind while we make our way to the weekend. Within a few minutes, Malaika’s post was flooded with comments. Her sister Amrita Arora wrote “Wahhhhhhh” . The post comes just a few days after she revealed she has recovered from Coronavirus.
Check out Malaika Arora's post below:
Malaika was tested positive for the virus on September 7. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."
Almost after two weeks, she posted a picture of herself wearing a facemask and she wrote, "Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."
"Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.
We're glad she's back! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
