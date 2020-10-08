  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora fights 'midweek blues' with a blue outfit and her sister Amrita is impressed; See Pic

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her.
2462 reads Mumbai
Malaika Arora shares picMalaika Arora fights 'midweek blues' with a blue outfit and her sister Amrita is impressed; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malaika Arora might be laying low owing to her fight with COVID-19 but the actress is back with a bang. Malaika has resumed her post as the judge on India's Best Dancer. While we are happy she is back to action, she gave us a treat by sharing a photo on her Instagram. In the picture, Malaika is seen sporting a blue denim outfit paired with a blue sunglass. While sharing the photo, the actress captioned the stunning click as, "Mid-week blues..." 

The 46-year-old is definitely helping us leave the midweek blue behind while we make our way to the weekend. Within a few minutes, Malaika’s post was flooded with comments. Her sister Amrita Arora wrote “Wahhhhhhh” . The post comes just a few days after she revealed she has recovered from Coronavirus. 

Check out Malaika Arora's post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Midweek blues ......

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika was tested positive for the virus on September 7. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Almost after two weeks, she posted a picture of herself wearing a facemask and she wrote, "Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."

We're glad she's back! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read: Gauri Khan and Malaika Arora look like absolute divas as latter pens a birthday note for ‘darling G’; See post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

You may like these
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora shows her love for ‘kaftan’ while enjoying ‘company’ of Casper; PIC
Malaika Arora is in the mood to watch romantic movies & her movie marathon starts with Music and Lyrics; PHOTO
Kareena Kapoor Khan gets a sweet kiss from BFF Malaika Arora with an adorable 40th birthday wish; See PHOTO
Malaika Arora overcomes COVID 19 with minimum pain & discomfort; Shares pic as she steps out of her room
Malaika Arora OPENS UP on being COVID 19 positive, isolating & facing biggest challenge of not meeting her son
Malaika Arora gets emotional as she captures her babies while quarantining: Heart breaks to not be able to hug

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement