Malaika Arora fights 'midweek blues' with a blue outfit and her sister Amrita is impressed; See Pic

might be laying low owing to her fight with COVID-19 but the actress is back with a bang. Malaika has resumed her post as the judge on India's Best Dancer. While we are happy she is back to action, she gave us a treat by sharing a photo on her Instagram. In the picture, Malaika is seen sporting a blue denim outfit paired with a blue sunglass. While sharing the photo, the actress captioned the stunning click as, "Mid-week blues..."

The 46-year-old is definitely helping us leave the midweek blue behind while we make our way to the weekend. Within a few minutes, Malaika’s post was flooded with comments. Her sister Amrita Arora wrote “Wahhhhhhh” . The post comes just a few days after she revealed she has recovered from Coronavirus.

Check out Malaika Arora's post below:

Malaika was tested positive for the virus on September 7. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."

Almost after two weeks, she posted a picture of herself wearing a facemask and she wrote, "Am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."

