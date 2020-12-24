Malaika Arora finds a PAWfect morning yoga partner as she joins sis Amrita Arora in Goa for Christmas; WATCH

Malaika Arora was recently snapped at the airport and it looks like she headed to Goa to join sister Amrita Arora for Christmas. Today, Malaika shared a cute video of working out in the sun with a cute furry friend.

Just recently, our camera had caught heading out of Mumbai just before Christmas and it left fans wondering where the star was off too. Well, the answer has been recently revealed by her posts on social media and the star is currently on a small break in Goa with her sister Amrita Arora. Malaika often shares updates from her life on her Instagram handle and leaves fans in awe. And today too, she shared a cute video of her morning Yoga session with her new partner.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a video in which she is seen stretching in the sun and doing yoga by the side of the pool at her sister Amrita's house. By her side was Amrita's pet, Axl. The diva worked out with the little furry friend and even cuddled it. She even is seen asking Axl to join her in stretching in the video. The diva is seen sporting a black floral dress for her yoga session outdoors.

Not just the video, Malaika reposted her sister Amrita's Instagram stories in which she was seen chilling with her in Goa. In one of the photos, Malaika is seen posing with her sister as they twinned in black. In another photo, both Malaika and Amrita were seen lying comfortably on a couch in the outdoors and chilling with each other ahead of Christmas. Well, surely the Arora sisters are making the most of their time together before Malaika returns to Mumbai.

Take a look at Malaika and Amrita's posts:

