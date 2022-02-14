Malaika Arora finds peace in Arjun Kapoor's arms on Valentine's Day and it's all things love; PHOTO

It is the day to celebrate love in every way possible and this Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora has kicked off her week in the most romantic way with Arjun Kapoor. The diva expressed her love for Arjun in a mushy Valentine's Day post and her caption stole all the attention. While Malaika and Arjun certainly are among the couples who keep things private, today, the gorgeous star seemed to be in a mood to express her love and her post is proof.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a photo in which she is seen hugging Arjun while he plants a sweet kiss on her forehead. The cute moment was caught on camera and well, the diva shared it to wish her love on Valentine's Day. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "Mine" with a heart emoticon and expressed her love for Arjun. Malaika looked at peace in Arjun's arms and well, fans cheered for the romantic couple in the comment section of the post.

Have a look:

Recently, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor revealed that both he and Malaika believe in Valentine's Day and ensure they find time to celebrate it with each other. He said, "In our relationship, we’ve always tried to cherish every small, big moment and Valentine’s Day is always special for us because we try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise." He also hinted at a surprise being planned for Malaika on Valentine's Day this year.

It was back in 2019 when Malaika had made her relationship with Arjun Instagram official when she wished him on his birthday. Soon after, the couple began making public appearances together and their fans loved how they handled the media. Recently, when rumours of trouble in their paradise started coming in, Arjun shut them down in a classy way and shared a photo with Malaika.

