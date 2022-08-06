Malaika Arora flaunts her bangs in new selfie & we think fringes might be her new best friends

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry. She is the epitome of fashion and style and never fails to amaze fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, the ageless beauty certainly knows how to nail a perfect look everywhere. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and from sharing her glamorous photo shoots and fitness videos to loved up photos with friends and family, Malaika likes to keep it real on social media.

Keeping up with the trajectory, the actress recently took to her Instagram story and shared a cozy image in a robe, she seemed all freshened up. In the photo, Malaika looked very pretty in fringes. Well, the bangs do suit Malaika’s personality. Captioning the photo, Malaika wrote “Fringe benefits”.

Have a look at Malaika’s photo:

Recently, Malaika accompanied boyfriend Arjun Kapoor to a fashion show, where the actor walked the ramp. Malaika slayed in a stunning black body-hugging gown with a thigh high slit and a plunging neckline. To compliment her look, the actress kept her hair open and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her makeup was dusky with nude lips and smokey eyes. She rounded off her look with statement pendant and strappy heels. She also cheered for Arjun as she sat in the audience. The video soon went viral on social media, and it was loved by fans and netizens.

To note, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a while and they are going strong with their relationship. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling many times.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.