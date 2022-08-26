Malaika Arora flaunts her love for neon as she gets clicked in the city post yoga session; PICS

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She is a dedicated yoga practitioner who enjoys inspiring her friends and followers to incorporate yoga into their everyday routines. Malaika often shares videos and images of herself working out in gyms or practicing yoga at home. The gorgeous star never skips her workouts and whenever she steps out in the city to head for a gym or yoga session, Malaika often gets caught in the frame by the paparazzi.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Malaika was snapped outside her yoga studio in Mumbai wearing a neon green sports bra and flaunting her washboard abs. She also wore matching neon shorts with it. The diva proved that you can look glam even when you are sweating it out at the yoga class. Malaika wore a baggy black jacket and left the front zipper open. She completed the look with pink flip-flops. Malaika also kept her hair open and opted for no makeup for her yoga class.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos:



Malaika had jetted off to Paris to celebrate the Ishaqzaade actor's 37th birthday. The couple literally painted the town red with their romance during their vacation. The lovely pictures and videos were proof of it. Meanwhile, on Arjun's birthday, Malaika shared a sweet birthday note to her boyfriend on her Instagram and wrote, "Make a wish my love may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday @arjunkapoor. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

