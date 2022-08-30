Malaika Arora flaunts her stretch marks like a boss lady in latest selfie; Check

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry. She is known for having a svelte silhouette and a fit body. Moreover, the actress also knows how to dress up, which adds to her style sense. She is the epitome of fashion and never fails to amaze fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks every time she steps out for gym or red carpet look in an haute couture gown. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and from sharing her glamorous photo shoots and fitness videos to loved up photos with friends and family, Malaika likes to keep it real on social media.

Keeping up with the trajectory, the ageless beauty recently took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie, flaunting her stretch marks. This is not the first time that Malaika is owning her strtch marks like a boss lady. Earlier, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl was snapped at a gym by the paparazzi. She didn’t mind flaunting her stretch marks while wearing in a pink top and yoga pants. While some users trolled Malaika for her ‘visible stretch marks’, her fans came out in her support and lauded her for smashing the beauty standards.

Have a look at Malaika’s pic:

In an earlier chat with Malaika, Pinkvilla asked her what she feels about maintaining the tag of being 'sexy' all these years. Replying to this, she said, “My god, I really held on to that tag! I'm not letting go anytime soon. It's like, when you bestow somebody a title, or a crown or something, you hang on to it forever. So, I guess, I've just hung on to this tag. So, I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki (plain) and thandi (bland). I like that and I've always been known like that. I'm a very feisty person by nature, so honestly, it's not a conscious thing. Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am."

To note, Malaika Arora has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a while and they are going strong with their relationship. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019.