Malaika Arora flaunts her toned physique in athleisure, gets snapped outside the gym; PHOTOS

Malaika Arora is a diva and there is no denying that fact. There are hardly any days when she does not grab all the limelight with her fashion game whenever she steps out of her house. She is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and fans love to see her flaunt her curves. Well, the star never misses her workout session and gets snapped outside her gym every day. Today too she was clicked outside her gym in her athleisure looking stunning as always.

In the pictures, we can see Malaika wearing a sexy black bralette with a plunging neckline and spaghetti strap. She paired it with grey shorts. The diva left her hair open and wore a cap. She completed her look with white coloured flip-flops and held her water bottle and phone in one hand. She was snapped as she got down from her car and walked towards her gym.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile recently, Malaika Arora and BF Arjun Kapoor jetted off to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 37th birthday. The couple had a black during their vacation and were literally painting the town red with their romance. The lovely pictures and videos were proof of it. Fans were quite excited to see these two spending quality time together and even they made sure to treat all their fans with some amazing pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

