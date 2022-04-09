Malaika Arora is full of gratitude as she recovers from her accident: I'm a fighter and I'll be back

Malaika Arora had recently made the headlines after she had met with an unfortunate in the city. According to media reports, her car had met with an accident on Saturday (April 2) following which she was rushed to the hospital. It was reported that she had sustained minor injuries and was discharged soon. Ever since then, Malaika has been recovering at her residence and her friends and loved ones have made sure to visit her and be by her side during these hard times.

And now, Malaika is once again making the headlines as she has opened up about the accident for the first time and penned a note of gratitude towards her fans. Sharing a pic of herself on Instagram, Malaika wrote that the last few days were quite unbelievable. “Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff,” she added.

Furthermore, she asserted that moments like these are a reminder to be grateful to everyone who showers one with love and good wishes, especially in the time of need. “I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it,” Malaika concluded the note.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s note:

Soon celebs like Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry, etc dropped hearts for Malaika in the comment section. Twinkle even commented, “Get well soon”.

