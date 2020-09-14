  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora gets emotional as she captures her babies while quarantining: Heart breaks to not be able to hug

After Arjun Kapoor, ladylove Malaika Arora tested positive of the novel Coronavirus and the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress took to Instagram to confirm the same.
1057183 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 11:25 pm
Malaika Arora gets emotional as she captures her babies while quarantining: Heart breaks to not be able to hug Malaika Arora gets emotional as she captures her babies while quarantining: Heart breaks to not be able to hug
  • 32
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After Arjun Kapoor informed his fans on social media that he tested positive for COVID 19, later, ladylove Malaika Arora, too, took to social media to issue a statement and inform everyone that she tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

And today, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo featuring her son Arhaan and dog Casper wherein she is seen interacting with them while observing social distancing. In the photo, we can see Malaika clicking the photo from the room wherein she is isolating and in the photo, Arhaan and Casper are seen looking at their mom and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Love knows no boundaries". With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass…” Later, sister Amrita Arora left a comment that read, “Love this pic malla Lots of hugging for all of us…”

After Malaika Arora tested positive, shooting of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was postponed for a week and later, actress Nora Fatehi replaced Malaika while the latter recovers

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora CONFIRMS testing positive for COVID 19, issues official statement; See Post

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 1 day ago

She looks like mallu woman.

Anonymous 1 day ago

kol ne naach #charsi gang

Anonymous 1 day ago

covid not doing u well

Anonymous 1 day ago

old age is upon her

Anonymous 1 day ago

old crow. has been or never was lol

Anonymous 1 day ago

She wants to drape herself on her son. bhuddi

Anonymous 1 day ago

Hiding under Covid-19 cover, just in time to escape bwood drugs case....slow claps...Malla!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Fake woman...just need attention and her fake beauty,no sympathy and empathy towards ssr case,all are high standards cunning people,and old aunty,compared with a boy ten years younger to her.. Hershowoffsssss .

Anonymous 1 day ago

Bro stfu

Anonymous 1 day ago

Why people call her buddhi. She has maintained herself well at her age. Others cannot. Regarding her boyfriend, she has her own choice... Her life

Anonymous 1 day ago

Virus is lucky to have you....u r having the sexiest body at this age in Bollywood....

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kutti

Anonymous 1 day ago

I am still confused who is younger between your son and Arjun

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is one bullshit old lady

Anonymous 2 days ago

These people show so much of love for Dogs , but they do not have any morals otherwise .

Anonymous 2 days ago

What morals has she not shown?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Because dogs are loyal and can be our best friends but humans like you said have no morals , all humans need to find a benefit while doing something but dogs are not like That

Anonymous 2 days ago

Because dogs are loyal and can be our best friends but humans like you said have no morals , all humans need to find a benefit while doing something but dogs are not like That

Anonymous 2 days ago

get well soon

Anonymous 2 days ago

arjun&she shud have quarantined together..

Anonymous 2 days ago

LOL........If you have to french kiss...........HOLD YOUR BREATH.

Anonymous 2 days ago

LOL.........Chaaayy!!! Can't stop laughing

Anonymous 2 days ago

why post for whole world to see?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Go hug you BF who is covid positive too . Coz that’s where you contracted it .

Anonymous 2 days ago

Mar kiun nehi jati drug addict buddhi

Anonymous 2 days ago

Get well soon cutie!

Anonymous 2 days ago

she looks ol

Anonymous 2 days ago

Isn't she covid +?? How is she outside??

Anonymous 2 days ago

OLD PICTURE

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is still alive

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bhuddi

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jealous of her out of age looks ha. Sad.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement