Malaika Arora gets emotional as she captures her babies while quarantining: Heart breaks to not be able to hug

After Arjun Kapoor, ladylove Malaika Arora tested positive of the novel Coronavirus and the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress took to Instagram to confirm the same.

After informed his fans on social media that he tested positive for COVID 19, later, ladylove , too, took to social media to issue a statement and inform everyone that she tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

And today, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo featuring her son Arhaan and dog Casper wherein she is seen interacting with them while observing social distancing. In the photo, we can see Malaika clicking the photo from the room wherein she is isolating and in the photo, Arhaan and Casper are seen looking at their mom and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Love knows no boundaries". With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on eachother, see eachother and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass…” Later, sister Amrita Arora left a comment that read, “Love this pic malla Lots of hugging for all of us…”

After Malaika Arora tested positive, shooting of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer was postponed for a week and later, actress Nora Fatehi replaced Malaika while the latter recovers

