Malaika Arora gets fully vaccinated against COVID 19: I’m going to be safe not just for myself but for you too
As the COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life, getting vaccinated is one of the biggest weapons against the deadly virus. It is recommended to get vaccinated as soon as possible and several celebs have also been encouraging people to get jabbed. Amid this, Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram post has been grabbing a lot of attention. To note, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is not fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and she can’t stop gushing about the same.
Sharing a picture of herself from the vaccination centre on Instagram and urged her fans to get vaccinated. In the caption, Malaika stated that it is important for everyone to get vaccinated to stay safe. Furthermore, the diva also expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers for their selfless services. Malaika wrote, “Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated”.
Take a look at Malaika Arora’s bpost:
Meanwhile, Malaika, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a while now, made sure to make the Ishaqzaade actor’s birthday special. The diva shared a mushy post for Arjun’s 36th birthday on June 26 and showered immense love on him. She had captioned the image as, “Happy birthday my sunshine….” along with a heart emoticon. This adorable post left Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor all hearts for the lovebirds.
