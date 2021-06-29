  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Malaika Arora gets fully vaccinated against COVID 19: I’m going to be safe not just for myself but for you too

As Malaika Arora gets her second dose of COVID 19 vaccine, she expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers who are working tirelessly during the pandemic.
119653 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 09:20 am
Malaika Arora gets fully vaccinated against COVID 19: I’m going to be safe not just for myself but for you too Malaika Arora gets fully vaccinated against COVID 19: I’m going to be safe not just for myself but for you too
  • 9
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life, getting vaccinated is one of the biggest weapons against the deadly virus. It is recommended to get vaccinated as soon as possible and several celebs have also been encouraging people to get jabbed. Amid this, Malaika Arora’s recent Instagram post has been grabbing a lot of attention. To note, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is not fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and she can’t stop gushing about the same.

Sharing a picture of herself from the vaccination centre on Instagram and urged her fans to get vaccinated. In the caption, Malaika stated that it is important for everyone to get vaccinated to stay safe. Furthermore, the diva also expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers for their selfless services. Malaika wrote, “Like I always say #weareinthistogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for YOU as well. Fully vaccinated. No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing! @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept @zakaria_asif #staysafe #stayindoors #getvaccinated”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s bpost:

Meanwhile, Malaika, who has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a while now, made sure to make the Ishaqzaade actor’s birthday special. The diva shared a mushy post for Arjun’s 36th birthday on June 26 and showered immense love on him. She had captioned the image as, “Happy birthday my sunshine….” along with a heart emoticon. This adorable post left Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor all hearts for the lovebirds.

Also Read: Malaika Arora turns photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor on birthday lunch; Actor thanks all for standing by him

Credits :Malaika Arora's Instagram

You may like these
Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora reveals COVID 19 'broke' her, how she regained strength & it will inspire you
Amid COVID 19 surge, Malaika Arora shares a useful hack to improve lung health while staying indoors; WATCH
Malaika Arora takes the first dose of COVID 19 vaccine & shares a pic; Says 'Let's win this war against Virus'
Malaika Arora overcomes COVID 19 with minimum pain & discomfort; Shares pic as she steps out of her room
Amrita Arora hits out at people for sharing Malaika Arora’s COVID 19 reports; Calls it a sad state of affairs
After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID 19: Will bounce back healthier and stronger
Anonymous 1 day ago

Malaika and her troop lack class and grace

Anonymous 1 day ago

I am all for wearing whatever you want, but her choice of clothing for getting vaccinated is highly inappropriate.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Get vaccinates so your boobs can hang out for the camera. And get vaccinated so you can keep on "stepping out" into the streets with your boobs still hanging out. BORING!!!!!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

All she got was this to wear during the vaccine? could have worn a loose t-shirt but once a stripper f, always a stripper. she is the worst

Anonymous 2 days ago

Where was the need for HT to publish such nonsense and unnecessary news of a non d woman? HT , you seem to have run out of issues

Anonymous 2 days ago

at least to the clinic she could have worn proper clothes?!

Anonymous 2 days ago

She can wear what she wants

Anonymous 2 days ago

Stripper bhudiya

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ummm you are an idiot