Malaika Arora gets love from beau Arjun Kapoor as the diva features on a magazine cover

Arjun Kapoor has showered love on ladylove Malaika Arora as she has featured on the covers of a renowned magazine. There’s no doubt about the fact that Arjun and Malaika are one of the most popular and talked-about couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They are quite expressive and seldom shy away from showcasing their love for each other on social media. Fans often swoon over their adorable photos together and keep on coming back for more. And now, Arjun has yet again showered Malaika with love.

A few hours back, Grazia India shared a picture of Malaika Arora featuring on the cover of the magazine. The model-actress-reality show judge looked stunning in her chic oversized shirt with knot detailing in the front. She wore her hair down, which was styled in a sleek-back look. Malaika struck a confident pose, flaunting her side profile for the picture. As soon as Malaika shared the photo, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Among others, her beau Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the post as he liked the picture.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s post:

Meanwhile, earlier today, reports about Arjun and Malaika’s wedding started doing the rounds. Soon, the Ishaqzaade actor took to his social media space and presumably reacted to the reports as he wrote, “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do (laughing emoji)”.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police. He now has quite a few interesting projects in his kitty. He will soon be seen in The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from this, he also has Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

