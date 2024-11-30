Malaika Arora gets mobbed by paps; Terence Lewis protects her like a true gentleman; WATCH

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular Bollywood celebs who is often followed by paps whenever she goes out and around the city. The Bollywood diva found herself in a media chaos yet again as she was mobbed by paparazzi in her recent outing in the city. However, this time her fellow reality reality show judge Terence protected her through the crowd and safely guided her to the car.

Malaika Arora easily grabs attention wherever she goes, and this time the situation wasn't any new. The Chaiya Chaiya girl was seen casually meeting her fellow judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. In the video of her outing.

She was seen dressed in a beige-hued casual wear with minimal makeup. Arora had tied her hair back in a bun and was casually chatting with others when paparazzi began asking loudly for a picture interrupting it.

Take a look;

Consequently, Terence Lewis who was dressed in a grey-colored monochrome cord-set stepped ahead of her and respectably asked the paparazzi to leave her way. The popular choreographer and reality show judge gradually made her sit. He ensured her safety in the chaotic situation and his protective gesture like a ‘true gentleman’ was captured by the camera too.

A video of the incident have gone viral and netizens praised the composed demeanor of Lewis as he helped her in a challenging situation. One user wrote, “Wow! Both my favorites. He is a thorough gentleman.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful’ with a heartwarming emoji and a red heart.

Advertisement

It's not the first time the actress had to deal with such situations, previously when her father passed away, the paps surrounded her residence for several days. During that time, she was often mobbed by paps as she dealt with a tragedy and her former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor stepped up to shield her from paps and was the gesture that was admired by netizens.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora reveals her relationship status publicly for the first time after breakup with Arjun Kapoor; find out