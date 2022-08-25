Malaika Arora gets a new haircut, sizzles in a mirror selfie and glam makeup; PHOTO

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry. She is known for having a svelte silhouette and a fit body. Moreover, the actress also knows how to dress up, which adds to her style sense. She is the epitome of fashion and never fails to amaze fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, the ageless beauty certainly knows how to nail a perfect look everywhere. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and from sharing her glamorous photo shoots and fitness videos to loved up photos with friends and family, Malaika likes to keep it real on social media.

Keeping up with the trajectory, the actress recently took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror image. Meanwhile, in the second photo, she is all decked up and looked very pretty in fringes. Well, the bangs do suit Malaika’s personality.

Have a look at Malaika’s pics:

In an earlier chat with Malaika, Pinkvilla asked her what she feels about maintaining the tag of being 'sexy' all these years. Replying to this, she said, “My god, I really held on to that tag! I'm not letting go anytime soon. It's like, when you bestow somebody a title, or a crown or something, you hang on to it forever. So, I guess, I've just hung on to this tag. So, I’ve always said it, I've said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I've always said that I'd rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki (plain) and thandi (bland). I like that and I've always been known like that. I'm a very feisty person by nature, so honestly, it's not a conscious thing. Because I've been termed as, you know, ‘oh she's sexy’ that I've to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it's part and parcel of the person that I am."

To note, Malaika Arora has been dating Arjun Kapoor for a while and they are going strong with their relationship. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling many times.