Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of everything she is thankful for on Thanksgiving Day & it includes Arjun Kapoor

While wishing everyone Happy Thanksgiving, Malaika Arora has penned a sweet note for all her loved ones. Check out her post below.

Just like everyone, our Bollywood celebrities also make the most of Thanksgiving festival by expressing their gratitude for their near and dear ones. They also sent out the wishes to their fans on the occasion that is celebrated across the world. And joining them is the gorgeous , who has given a glimpse of everything that she is thankful to this year. The diva posted a beautiful video alongside a sweet Thanksgiving note for all her loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the chaiya chaiya girl shared a video that consists of a series of throwback photos with her family members, kids, close friends and of course her boyfriend . In one of the photos, Malaika can be seen sitting with the Gunday actor while posing for a picture. To note, the actor appears three times in the video that only proves that he has become an inevitable part of her life. Alongside the video, she writes, “Thanksgiving is one fine opportunity to shower your love and gratitude on the whole world. This Thanksgiving, that's exactly what the world needs... Love, kindness and gratitude. While the entire mankind has suffered immeasurably this year, there still are things to be thankful about.”

Her post further read as, “Thanks to our doctors and healthcare workers for their tireless efforts, thanks to our family and friends that stood by us like rocks in these testing times, thanks to our farmers who ensured we had food on our tables...and many many more.

She further said, “Only once you start to think about it, will you realise that despite 2020 being an unbearable year, there were plenty of important elements that made it more than bearable for us...they helped us survive it. And that's what matters. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!”

Check out Malaika Arora’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, the beautiful video also featured her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora, son and pet Casper.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

