Malaika Arora gives glimpse of her Valentine’s Day evening with Arjun Kapoor: It’s little details that count

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been head over heels in love with each other and they are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, as the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day recently, Malaika and Arjun also took the social media by storm as they shared love filled posts for each other and they were a treat for the fans. But this isn’t all. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress also took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day evening with her main man.

Malaika shared a beautiful pic of herself dressed in a black dress as she was enjoying a glass of wine and gave a glimpse of the beautiful décor for the evening. The next pic featured a mirror like art piece which had “together forever” written on it. This isn’t all. The art piece also had Malaika and Arjun’s pic stuck on it in the corner wherein they were seen capturing a cute moment. Malaika captioned the image as, “It’s little details that count”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s pics from Valentine’s Day evening:

Meanwhile, Arjun, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, spoke about how Malaika has changed him as a person. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it. She’s made me feel that phases will pass, and these are important times when you’re going through a tricky situation in your personal and professional life. If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other about a lot of things that have allowed us to make decisions — big and small ones. And I think friendship is the key for any relationship to last,” he asserted.