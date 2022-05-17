Malaika Arora gives a glimpse of her video call with son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora is an actress who is known for her impressive style sense and also dishes out major fitness goals to her massive fan following. From her style statements to her fitness regime, everything about Malaika tends to make the headlines. Interestingly, Malaika has also been a doting mother to her son Arhaan Khan and she is often seen sharing heartfelt posts for him on social media. To note, Arhaan is currently in abroad for higher studies and Malaika is undoubtedly missing him.

Interestingly, Malaika recently took over the social media as she gave a glimpse of an adorable mother-son moment. Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a pic from a video call with Arhaan. The pic had Arhaan dressed in a white coloured sandoz and was wearing a silver coloured chain. We could also see Malaika’s screen on the top right corner who appeared to be happy while talking to her darling son. The actress had kept her tresses open and had her natural make-up game on point. She captioned the image as, “My heart”.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s post for son Arhaan Khan:

Meanwhile, Malaika has also been making headlines for her love affair with Arjun Kapoor. In her conversation with HELLO! India, Malaika pointed out the 'misogynist approach' to females dating younger men. “It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce. There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man,” she added.

On the other hand, Malaika also created a buzz in the town after she had met with an accident earlier this year. Talking about it, she had stated, “I'm a strong woman and a work in progress. I work on myself to ensure that I'm stronger, fitter and happier every day”.

