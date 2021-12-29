Malaika Arora gives a quick recap of her 2021 & it also includes romance with BF Arjun Kapoor; WATCH

Malaika Arora’s beau and actor Arjun Kapoor has been tested positive for COVID 19 this morning. Apart from him, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and her husband Karan Boolani have also been tested positive. The cases are in a surge in Maharashtra currently followed by the national capital New Delhi. Amid this, Malaika ha shared a video on her Instagram and gave fans a quick recap of what the year 2021 looked like. Well, only two days are left for the year to end and 2022 to start.

In the video, the actress has shared 12 pictures as the song goes like January, February, March. This is one of the most popular trends on Instagram currently. In all the pictures, the actress is looking gorgeous and it will not be wrong to say that the actress’s year went almost perfect. In one of the pictures, she is also seen with Arjun Kapoor. As soon as she shared the video on her photo-sharing app, fans dropped lovely comments. One of the fans wrote, “So Awesome Queen.”

The couple (Malaika and Arjun) earlier this month had also gone to the Maldives for a vacation. This year they will be spending separately because of the actor being COVID positive. Arjun’s building has also been sealed by BMC.

Take a look here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others were also tested positive. Kareena’s report came negative ahead of the Christmas celebration and she was spotted also with her family at Kapoor’s annual lunch.

