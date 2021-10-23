Malaika Arora gives quirky reaction to Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for her; Ranveer is all hearts for them

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the most talked about couples in tinselvile and they have never missed a chance to win hearts with their sizzling chemistry. In fact, ever since they have made their relationship official, Arjun and Malaika have grabbed a lot of eyebrows with their mushy romance. So as Malaika turned a year older today, Arjun made sure to share a love filled wish for the actress with an unseen pic from their happy moments together.

And while Arjun and Malaika’s mushy pic took the social media by a storm in no time, it was the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress reply to the Ishaqzaade actor also grabbed a lot of attention. While Arjun wrote, “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile... May this year you smile the mostest...”, Malaika took to the comment section and had a quirky reply to the actor’s post. She wrote, “Clearly I am making you smile in this pic”. Well, we can certainly agree to Malaika here. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was all hearts for the lovebirds as he commented, “Pyaar” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s comment on Arjun Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s comment on Arjun’s birthday post for his ladylove Malaika. As he shared the post, Bebo demanded credit for the pic. To this, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress wrote, “@kareenakapoorkhan only asking you to take my pictures now… Blocking your dates for 2/3 photoshoots… at Mehboob as always”.