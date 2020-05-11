Malaika Arora gives sneak peek into her ‘lockdown fashion’ but her complaint to Amrita caught our attention

Today, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo wherein she is seen twinning with sister Amrita Arora’s pet; Take a look

is under quarantine at her home with son , and just like other Bollywood celebs, this 46-year-old actress has been cooking and working out to keep herself busy. For Malaika, the quarantine, just like many of us, is tough because prior to the lockdown, she used to catch up with her mother and sister Amrita Arora every week and since she isn’t able to meet them, she took to social media to share photos with her family expressing her wish to see them and the fact that she is sorely missing them.

That said, today, looks like, Malaika was in a fun mood as she took to social media to share a photo of herself and Amrita Arora’s pet dog, and in the photo, we can see Malaika wearing a white headgear and Amrita’s pet wearing a printed eye mask and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “I think axl n me r twinning....... @amuaroraofficial why is ur pet copying me?????? #lockdownfashion #wethinkalike…”

Also, Malaika had earlier shared a throwback photo with her son, Arhaan Khan and in the photo, the mother son duo were seen enjoying a beach vacation and alongside the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, “#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )... don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass #weallinthistogether,” Now we all know that and Malaika Arora are dating each other and ever since the two made their relationship public, they are often asked about their wedding and during a recent live interaction on Instagram, when this Ki & Ka actor was asked about his marriage plans, the actor said that he has no plans of getting married as of now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

Check out Malaika Arora's post wherein she is twinning with Amrita Arora's pet:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora casts a spell on beau Arjun Kapoor in her black avatar as the actor drops a fiery comment

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×