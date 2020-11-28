Malaika Arora gives a thumbs up to Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives; See POST

Malaika Arora, who is a close friend of Karan Johar, has showered praises on his recently released show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Check out her reaction below:

Netflix’s recently released show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been in the news ever since its title was announced. For the unversed, Madhur Bhandarkar had alleged that had “blatantly” used his title ‘Bollywood Wives’ for his new show. However, later on KJo apologized and asserted that theshow’s format and title is different. And, now, when the show has been released, it is receiving much love and appreciation from the audience. In fact, KJo’s friends from the film industry are too giving a shout out to the show. And, joining them is .

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has shared a picture from the popular show and gives it a thumbs up. She writes, “Feels like a first day first show, followed by thumbs up emoji. Earlier, she had turned a cheerleader for the show as she shared a poster of it on her photo-sharing app, writing, “Woooohooo.” To note, the diva is a close friend of Karan and Maheep Kapoor, who plays the lead in the Netflix show.

Previously, the filmmaker had expressed his excitement for his new show by dropping a selfie with all the four leading ladies Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan and said he's quite “exhilarated” for them.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has got a mixed response from netizens. The show revolves around four Bollywood wives and their glamorous lives. It gives a sneak peek into their glitzy lives and shows how they simultaneously manage work and home.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

