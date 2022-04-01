Malaika Arora goes gaga over bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan's delicious food: Love my welcome home khana

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl squad, which includes Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor, are one of Bollywood's most glamorous girl gangs of tinseltown. These ladies never cease to inspire us with their friendship goals. Heads turn once they step out. Their exquisite sense of style is well-known. Moreover, they are also quite known for their amazing parties. Just a while ago, Malaika shared a glimpse of all the delicious food that Kareena cooked for her and honestly, we have never felt this friend-less!

Malaika Arora uploaded a picture of the mouth-watering biryani that Kareena Kapoor Khan prepared for her. Malaika recently returned from her trip to the US and Kareena sent her the best welcome home present: Ghar ka khana! While the biryani made us drool, we could even smell the delicious halwa that Kareena sent to Malaika. Along with the tasty picture, Malaika wrote, “Love u my @kareenakapoorkhan n love my welcome home khana… … can’t stop eating, won’t stop eating … #biryani #raita #halwa …. food heaven.” She ended her sweet note with loads of heart emojis. Best friends - take note!

Check Malaika's story HERE

Recently, in an exclusive with Pinkvilla, Malaika had opened up about the dynamic of her girl gang. She said, “We talk about everything. Right from who seen who in the west to what’s the coolest cocktail, to my favourite lip colours, to hair colours, to clothes, to cooking, to recipes. Let me tell you that food and recipes that we really love. To everything, to motherhood, to kids crying, to colleagues, to everything. We discuss anything and everything under the sun. I mean when we decide to meet we say we will meet for one hour-two hour. It is never one hour-two hour, it’s a minimum of 5 hours. That’s a lot of things to catch up on.”

