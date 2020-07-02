  1. Home
Malaika Arora goes sans makeup and strikes a few candid poses for her new PHOTOS

Malaika Arora is known for her glamorous avatars. However, the diva has recently grabbed attention after having shared a few pictures without makeup on Instagram.
When we talk about fitness and glamour, among the first names that come to our minds is Malaika Arora. The stunning diva never fails to impress us with her impeccable style sense and multiple instances prove the same. Well, there is no denying this fact that the 46-year old beauty is aging like fine wine! Malaika was often spotted stepping out for dinner dates or workout sessions before the Coronavirus pandemic and we definitely miss those pictures and updates now.

However, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress makes sure to update her fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Malaika has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. The diva goes completely sans makeup as can be seen in the pictures and adds the tag ‘Ghar Pe Raho (Stay at home)’ along with them. She is seen clad in a printed peach-coloured outfit as she strikes a few candid poses for the camera. However, her messy hair look definitely steals the show here. 

Check out Malaika Arora’s latest pictures below:

As of now, the B-town diva is spending her quarantine break with her son Arhaan Khan and is keeping in constant touch with her fans and loved ones on social media. On the personal front, Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Prior to the lockdown, the two of them could often be seen hanging out with each other. Malaika was initially married to Arbaaz Khan but the two of them went their separate ways in 2017.

