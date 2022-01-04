Malaika Arora is 'grateful' as she dolls up for her 'first working day of 2022'; SEE PHOTO

The New Year 2022 has kicked off and many B Town celebs who were on a holiday have returned home to begin their work schedules. Speaking of this, Malaika Arora, who spent the New Year at home with her family, is now back on sets to kick off her shoot of the day. As she began her first working day of the New Year, Malaika took fans inside her work mode via her social media handle. The gorgeous star has been in the headlines lately after her beau Arjun Kapoor tested positive for COVID 19 again.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a photo whilst she was sitting in her vanity van and gearing up for her shoot day. In the photo, Malaika could be seen sitting in front of the mirror while her team works on her hair and makeup. She is seen clicking a photo while sitting in her vanity chair and getting all dolled up for work. The star is seen sporting a mask all the while her team was working on her look. Sharing it, Malaika wrote, "Grateful first working day of 2022."

Take a look:

Recently, Arjun opened up about his and Malaika Arora's relationship during a chat with a magazine Masala. In the same, he even addressed the comments on his and Malaika's age gap and said that his personal life is his prerogative. The actor stated that one shouldn't be bothered about age and should just 'live, let live and move on.'

Currently, Malaika is on the judges' panel of India's Best Dancer new season. Now, as the finale draws near, Malaika is gearing up for the same with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

