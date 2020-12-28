Malaika Arora gushes over BF Arjun Kapoor's stunning PHOTOS from their vacay at Amrita Arora's Goa beach house

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently holidaying in Goa at Amrita Arora's house. The couple has been sharing glimpses from the stunning house and today, Malaika could not help but gush over Arjun's amazing pictures.

It has been a couple of days since and have been lighting up the internet with stunning photos from their Goa vacation. While Malaika had jetted off prior to Christmas to join her family at Amrita Arora Ladak's new beach house, Arjun joined them over the weekend for a getaway. The couple has been vacationing since then and today, Arjun dropped some stunning photos from Amrita's gorgeous beach house and left girlfriend Malaika in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun dropped photos that were clicked by a friend Sarvesh Shashi. In the first photo, we could see Arjun standing in a magnificent and gloriously decked up hall with a stunning chandelier. He is seen sporting a white shirt with blue shorts and cool sunglasses. The actor posed in another photo as he sat comfortably on the couch and gave fans a glimpse of the gorgeous staircase. Seeing the photos, Malaika could not resist commenting.

Sharing the photos, Arjun wrote, "When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial Goa never had a better holiday home@azarabeachhousePhoto credit - @sarvesh_shashi." Malaika dropped two heart emoticons in the comments along with Amrita. A day back, Amrita shared a boomerang of Malaika posing in a swimsuit while Arjun turned photographer for his ladylove as they spent some time in the pool.

Meanwhile, Malaika also had shared several photos from their trip. A day back, a photo of Malaika, Arjun, Amrita and their friend chilling on the beach together had gone viral on the internet. The couple has been sharing sneak peeks from their quick getaway to Goa and fans have been loving every bit of it. Recently, Malaika also opened up about staying in quarantine with Arjun Kapoor amid their fight with COVID 19. She shared that when she is around him, there is not a dull moment as he keeps her entertained.

