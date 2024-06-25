Malaika Arora gushes over birthday girl Karisma Kapoor; says she makes '50 look so effortless'

Karisma Kapoor is an actress who ruled the ‘90s with her acting skills. The celebrity charmed the audience with her persona and beauty. Born on June 25, the actress turned 50 today.

On her birthday, Kapoor’s B-town bestie took to social media to shower her with love and praise. Check it out!

Malaika Arora showers birthday love on bestie Karisma Kapoor

As the clock struck 12, Karisma Kapoor’s dear friend Malaika Arora took to social media to pen a loving post for her bestie. The actress and ace dancer shared a carousel of unseen images showcasing all the wonderful times they have spent together.

In the first selfie clicked by the birthday girl, all five ladies can be seen flaunting their red-lipped pouts. Malaika and Lolo are joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora Ladak. Sharing the images, the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame wrote, “U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor. Happy birthday …. We love u.”

Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor opened up about her break from showbiz

During an interaction with Grazia, the senior actress spoke about her break from showbiz and staying away from the limelight. The Dil To Pagal Hai star stated that at that time, she had young children and it was important for her as a mother to be with them as she didn’t want to miss out on those moments. “I think that’s a choice that each individual needs to make and that’s a choice I made,” she stated adding that she dislikes the word comeback.

She further stated, “I don’t regret anything. It’s important to be a confident human being and make those choices in life.” The birthday girl also stated that since she loves the feeling of watching a film on 70 mm, she never thought she would be able to go to the sets of an OTT show and was nervous before she did her upcoming show, Brown. But she was able to do it because "mothers can make it happen," the actress added.

For the unknown, Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut with Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak in which she portrayed the role of Shehnaaz Noorani.

