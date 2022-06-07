Malaika Arora hails BF Arjun Kapoor after he slams troll for body-shaming him: Don't let them dull your shine

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples in the tinsel town. They are quite expressive and seldom shy away from showcasing their love for each other on social media. Speaking of which, earlier today, Arjun was subjected to criticism by a troll who body-shamed him saying he can never get in shape. A user commented on Kapoor's latest pictures of himself as he gorged on a plate of momos. Soon after, the Bhoot Police actor clapped back at him and slammed him for commenting on his fitness.

Now, his ladylove Malaika hailed her boyfriend for his befitting reply. She said: "Well said @arjunkapoor n don't ever let these trolls n criticism dull ur shine...more power to you n ur journey." Meanwhile, Arjun slammed the user and wrote: “It’s because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this is the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else..fitness is way more than that for anyone who’s ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm by living for yourself taking care of yourself doing best u can and forming a routine despite obstacles not just about looking like a faceless DP."

Check it out:

Further, he concluded that fitness is not about having a six-pack. It is about mental, emotional, and physical well-being. "Any trainer or person saying otherwise isn’t seeing it from a wholesome life perspective but for just eternal gratification. Damn those who sit and judge and comment. They don’t know you. They don’t know your journey to be happier about your own body,” Arjun wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will star next in Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor shut down a troll saying 'This boy can never get in shape': Fitness isn't about a six-pack