Malaika Arora has THIS cute reaction to beau Arjun Kapoor's good hair day mood

Among the popular couples in Bollywood, and often leave netizens in awe when they indulge in social media PDA. Be it a comment or a special picture, fans love how Malaika and Arjun hype each other up. Speaking of this, currently, Arjun is immersed in promotions of his film Bhoot Police and amid it, Malaika just expressed what she felt about one of his promotion BTS videos in the cutest way. The reaction by Malaika is sure to grab your attention.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika reposted beau Arjun Kapoor's video and was all hearts for it. Arjun had shared a video clip in which he could be seen posing for the camera while enjoying a 'good hair day' at the shoot. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "A good hair day = Excellent mood." Seeing her beau enjoying a good hair day, Malaika was quick to react. She shared the reel and wrote, "Mood" with a heart emoticon on her Instagram stories.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, the star couple spent the weekend together with friends and shared photos of each other on their Instagram stories. Fans loved how Malaika and Arjun turned muse for each other while spending time.

On the work front, Arjun is busy with the promotions of his film, Bhoot Police that also stars , and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Akshai Puri and Ramesh Taurani. It will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar on September 17, 2021.

Also Read|Malaika Arora is the pretty highlight of beau Arjun Kapoor's Saturday view; See PHOTO