Malaika Arora has the cutest reaction to Arjun Kapoor’s pic from Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s wedding; Find out

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Well, for the past couple of days Bollywood celebs have been busy attending Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding ceremonies. Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media. Arjun and Malaika too attended the event and looked gorgeous. The Ek Villain Returns actor looked very handsome in a sherwani and it is not only us who feel so, In fact even his GF Malaika feels so.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika Arora shared a monochrome picture of Arjun Kapoor posing for the camera. He wore a white coloured kurta that he wore over white pants. He kept his buttons open and wore a turban. The picture is clicked by ace photographer Rohan Shrestha. He looked dapper as he looked away from the camera. Sharing this picture on her Instagram stories, Malaika wrote, ‘Hey handsome I see you’. Isn’t this cute?

Check out Malaika Arora’s post:

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's professional front, he was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. The film serves as a successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The movie was released on July 29, 2022.

Next, Arjun will be seen in The LadyKiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Also, he has Kuttey in his kitty. The film is slated to release on November 04 this year. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles. Kuttey is the debut project of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. To note, the film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor says he is 'a bit underrated' as an actor: Guess it's nature of the business because of lineage