Malaika Arora has the perfect birthday wish for sister Amrita Arora; Requests her to not cry and get emotional

Today, as Amrita Arora rings in her 42nd birthday, Malaika Arora has posted some stunning pictures with her sister on her Instagram account wishing her a happy birthday.

is one such diva, who never fails to impress her fans with some stunning photos and videos on her social media account. No doubt the actress has a great fan following. Malaika shares a great rapport with her sister Amrita Arora. The two are often spotted together at a party and even after their workout session. Infact, Malaika's girl gang includes Amrita. Today, as Amrita rings in her 42nd birthday, Malaika has posted some stunning pictures with her sister on her Instagram story wishing her a happy birthday.

Amrita also shares her birthday with one of Malaika and her mutual friend, Vinay Bijlani. Sharing a picture with Vinay and Amrita both, Malaika wrote, "Happy bday fellow Aquarians." From the picture, we can make a guess that it is being clicked at a party. Malaika and Amrita both are looking pretty donning sarees. The second picture, shared by the diva is a throwback one. It is a group photo and hence to not confuse us, Malaika has circled, her, Amrita and Vinay's face in this old photo. Sharing the picture, the Chaiya Chaiya actress wrote, "n this epic pic."

Check out Malaika Arora's birthday wish here:

Not only this, but Malaika has also wished her sister with some amazing pictures on her Instagram post. She wrote, "Happy bday my Amu,amzu,amolla,amutti,ams, ..... alll names of endearment , coz we love u(p.s . Now don’t cry n get emo)."

Happy Birthday, Amrita Arora! Have a fab day.

On the work front, it is being reported that this Munni Badnaam actress will be seen judging dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora channels her inner diva as she hits the gym in an all black chic athleisure

Credits :Instagram

Read More