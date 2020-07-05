  1. Home
Malaika Arora has the perfect tried and tested homemade immunity booster

Dancing diva Malaika Arora has shared a "make in India" home remedy to boost immunity.
Some people have started stepping out for work, but relaxed rules don't mean not to take care of health, believes Malaika.

"This is a true blue make in India home remedy. Age old traditional tried and tested homemade immunity booster. Indian gooseberry (Aamla), fresh organic turmeric and ginger root with some Apple cider vinegar and a dash of peppercorns is all it takes to make this magic potion," she wrote on social media along with her video showing how to prepare it.

She continued: "For better results, ensure that yor ACV is with mother and in its purest form. Just blend these ingredients together and enjoy it's health boosting properties. With all the immunity booster clutter suddenly available in the in the name of Covid 19, stick to this home made, quick and organic recipe for best results. #HomeRemedies #Malaika'sTrickOrTip #LoveYourGut #Malaika'sNuskha #HomeMadeWithLove."

Earlier also she had posted a throwback photograph of herself with her son Arhaan Khan, asking fans to focus on their health and their loved ones.

Credits :IANS

