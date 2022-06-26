Malaika Arora has a special birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor; Shares a cute picture of her love

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in giving couple goals. The couple is currently in Europe celebrating Arjun’s birthday and fans cannot stop looking at the pictures that they are posting from the trip. Since morning a lot of celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish the Gunday actor and now the wish that everyone had been waiting for has finally made it to social media. We are talking about Malaika who poured her heart out and wished her BF.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and a video of Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, we can see the actor wearing a black tee and seems to be lost in his own world. From the picture, it appears as if the actor is sitting in a restaurant. She also posted a video in which we can see her giving something to Arjun to eat and the actor relishing the taste. Sharing this birthday post Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”

Check out Malaika Arora’s wish:

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Arjun shared how Malaika’s presence in his life changed him as a person. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” a part of his quote read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

