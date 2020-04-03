Malaika Arora on her divorce with Arbaaz Khan: We both decided to take this step as it would be better for us

Malaika Arora who got divorced from Arbaaz Khan on May 11, 2017, recently, opened up about her and her family's decision on taking the huge step.

got married to Arbaaz Khan in the year 1998. On 28 March 2016, they announced separation citing compatibility issues and they officially got divorced on May 11, 2017. Recently, on a chat show hosted by her bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika opened up about her divorce and her family's reaction to it. She said that her family's first reaction was 'Don't do it'. Malaika said, "I think everyone's first response was 'Don't do it'. No one will tell you, 'Yes, please go ahead and do it'. That's the first thing everyone says, to think things through before coming to a decision. I went through the same thing."

The diva further revealed, "Even the night before I got divorced, my family asked me 'Are you sure about your decision?' But I think, people who care for you will definitely be worried about you." The actress further said that the decision was never easy to make and at the end of the day, someone had to be blamed. Malaika and Arbaaz both decided to take this step as it would be better for them and the people around. Talking about her son Arhaan's decision on their divorce, Malaika said that she would want a happy environment for her child and with time he has been more accepting. Not only this but one-day Arhaan even said, 'Mom, it’s good to see you happy and smiling'.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan REVEALS how Salman Khan & his family supported him after his divorce with Malaika Arora)

Malaika is currently dating . The actress made it official after she posted a lovey-dovey pic with Arjun on his birthday. The couple has time and again expressed their love for each other. Talking about marriage, Malaika and Arjun both are not ready for it now and will announce about the same when they decide. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan is dating Giorgia Andriani.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More