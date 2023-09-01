Malaika Arora hugs son Arhaan Khan; sees him off at the airport as he leaves for university-WATCH

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan has a massive following on Instagram. He is one of the popular star kids of B-Town, in the last few weeks, he was spotted with his mom Malaika several times in the city. Just two days ago, Malaika was spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out for shopping and dinner with Arhaan. Now, Arhaan has jetted off to college, and last night, Malaika was seen at the Mumbai Airport as she bid him farewell.

Malaika Arora sees off Arhaan Khan as he leaves for Uni

Pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi show Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan arriving at the Mumbai Airport last night, on Thursday. She gave him a warm hug and bid him farewell before he left. Malaika looked gorgeous in a long black dress with a cutout at the back. She had her hair tied back in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Arhaan opted for a casual, comfy look, and was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with matching track pants, and a cap. After Arhaan entered the gates of the airport, Malaika left in her car.

Commenting on the video, one Netizen commented, ‘I love their relationship,” while another one wrote, “A mother son bond is beyond the world…..” Check out the video below.

Last year, in a conversation with Puja Talwar, Arbaaz Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan is studying filmmaking in the US. “My boy (Arhaan) at this point is studying in a Long Island film school, he is in his second year, first semester. He is really enjoying his time there,” he said. He further added that Arhaan worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2016, and co-parent their son Arhaan. At India Today Conclave, Malaika said that she and Arbaaz are better people now, and she is proud of the fact that they can co-exist and give their son all the attention.

