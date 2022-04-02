Malaika Arora injured in a car accident, Admitted to hospital; REPORTS

Malaika Arora is one of the noted celebrities of Bollywood. Today, she was brought to the hospital after she met with an accident in town. She is said to have suffered minor injuries. However, fans don't need to worry as Malaika's sister Amrita, who was approached soon after the accident, revealed that the actress is recovering well. Furthermore, the police inspector at the scene gave some crucial details about the accident.

ETimes reached out to Amrita Arora who confirmed the happenings of the accident and in a message told, 'Malaika is now getting better.' She also added that the actress will be kept under observation for some time. Moreover, Khopoli police revealed that the actress, who suffered minor injuries, was soon taken to Apollo hospital for appropriate treatment, as per a news portal. Throwing light on this, the police inspector added that the accident took place at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is infamous for being an accident-prone area. “Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear,” he said. Further an FIR will be registered to investigate the accident in length, as reported by ETimes.

As per reports, Malaika’s vehicle was sandwiched between two tourist vehicles. Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar informed that they have received the registration number of all the three cars and would now contact the owners to understand what had actually happened.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently returned to India after her trip to the US. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

