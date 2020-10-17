Malaika Arora joins beau Arjun Kapoor to wish his 'energetic' chachu Sanjay Kapoor on his birthday; See Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send wishes to Sanjay Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday. The couple shared adorable photos with Sanjay and lit up the internet.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has turned a year older today and on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all near and dear ones. Speaking of wishes, joined beau in extending love to Sanjay on his special day. Last evening, Arjun shared a wish for his uncle on social media and on Saturday morning, Malaika penned a note for Sanjay on her social media handle. The adorable duo sent out warm wishes to Sanjay as he entered another year of his life.

Malaika took to her Instagram story on Saturday morning and shared two stunning photos with Sanjay. In the first photo, we could see Malaika posing with Sanjay and her sister Amrita Arora. In another photo, in a goofy avatar with colourful and oversized shades, Malaika and Sanjay seemed to be having a gala time together. Along with the first photo, Malaika wrote, "Happy happy bday darling sanj @sanjaykapoor2500." With the second photo, Malaika wrote, "happy bday the youngest, most good looking, energetic Kapoor @sanjaykapoor2500."

Arjun, on the other hand, shared a sweet photo of the birthday boy and wished his 'chachu' in the most adorable way. Arjun dropped a photo of Sanjay cutting his birthday cake among friends and family. He wrote, "Happy Birthday chachu. May u keep laughing cracking jokes as ever & smiling like u are in this picture @sanjaykapoor2500."

Take a look at Malaika and Arjun's birthday wish for Sanjay Kapoor:

Meanwhile, both Malaika and Arjun recovered from COVID 19 a few weeks ago. The couple had shared the news of contracting Coronavirus last month on social media. Fans of the two had sent wishes for a speedy recovery from COVID 19. After recovering, both Malaika and Arjun returned to work. Recently, Arjun even resumed shoot for his cross-border love story starring Rakul Preet Singh.

