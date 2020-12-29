Malaika Arora joins beau Arjun Kapoor in wishing his sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday; Take a look

Arjun Kapoor penned down an emotional note for his sister Anshula Kapoor on her birthday. His ladylove Malaika Arora also wished her.

Anshula Kapoor, sister of a Bollywood actor , is celebrating her birthday today. And to make her birthday more special, Arjun Kapoor has shared a childhood picture on Instagram. He even penned down an emotional note for his sister. also joined her boyfriend and wished Anshula on her birthday. She shared a picture of her on her Instagram handle. Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Khushi, Janhvi also wished her on social media.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you.” Anshula replied in the comment section and wrote, “Love you bhai thank you for giving me the strength to keep going.”

Later, she even shared a glimpse of her home which is decked up with pink balloons, and thanked Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor. She wrote, “Didn't really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties Janhvi Kapoor, brought the warm and fuzzies to my house and not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don't see it myself and for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe”.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in Goa at Amrita Arora's beach house.

