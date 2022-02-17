Malaika Arora joins Shweta Bachchan, Bhavana Pandey & others for 'games night'; See PIC

All the cricket fans raise your hands if you do not miss any match, ever. On this note, all the cricket lovers will agree with us on the importance of a game night. And, it seems like Malaika Arora and her gang are also obsessed with the ‘game night’ (just like us) as they watched India vs West Indies T20I match together. Bhavana Pandey, mother of Ananya Panday shared a photograph on social media after India won against West Indies by 6 wickets.

Taking to Instagram, Bhavana shared a photo featuring Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan, director Vahbiz Mehta and Arvind Dubash. The gang hugged each other as they smiled for the camera. While sharing the photo, Bhavana wrote, “And, it’s Games Night!!! And we won!!! #articulate.” Malaika Arora dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and reshared the photo in the story section of Instagram. Shweta Bachchan too dropped a smiley emoji in the comment section. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also liked their photo.

See Bhavana Pandey’s post here:

On Wednesday, Malaika celebrated her pet Casper’s seventh birthday and shared a cute video on Instagram. In the heart-melting video, Malaika was seen cutely celebrating the special day with her doggo. She wished him a happy birthday too and asked him to give high-five. Actress Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey too reacted to Malaika’s post and commented, “Happy Birthday Casper!!! Too Cute” along with a heart emoticon.

