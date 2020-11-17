Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur soak in the 'mountain bliss' on their Dharamshala vacay

While Kareena and son Taimur spent some quality time with Saif Ali Khan, Malaika soaked in the Dharamshala sights with beau Arjun Kapoor.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan are making Instagram a fun place to be with their hill side vacation photos. The duo have kept their fans busy with various photos and videos as they took off to Dharamshala to celebrate Diwali with their respective partners. While Kareena and son Taimur spent some quality time with , Malaika soaked in the Dharamshala sights with beau . For the unversed, Saif and Arjun are shooting for their horror comedy Bhoot Police in the hills.

On Monday, Malaika began the week amidst nature and looks like she along with rest of the gang went to a book cafe. Given the serene surroundings, one cannot help but click pictures and Malaika did exactly that. Taking to Instagram, the fitness enthusiast shared an adorable photo with Kareena and Taimur soaking in the winter sun in Dharamshala.

In the photo, Kareena can be seen holding Taimur close as they all smiled for the camera. Malaika captioned it, "Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala." She also shared a couple of other photos from the book cafe on her Instagram story.

Check out the latest photo shared by Malaika from her Dharamshala vacay:

Just yesterday, Maliaka shared a picture clicked by her BFF Kareena, in which she can be seen clearly enjoying the sweater weather. Malaika captioned the snap, "Robe,Ugg’s n a hot cuppa.... my kinda vibe pic theda hai par achaa hai @kareenakapoorkhan."

Take a look:

Don't these pictures make you leave for a vacation right away?

